Usha Martin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 833.63 crore, up 17.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 833.63 crore in December 2022 up 17.06% from Rs. 712.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.94 crore in December 2022 up 25.21% from Rs. 67.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.40 crore in December 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 109.29 crore in December 2021.