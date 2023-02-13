 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Usha Martin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 833.63 crore, up 17.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

Net Sales at Rs 833.63 crore in December 2022 up 17.06% from Rs. 712.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.94 crore in December 2022 up 25.21% from Rs. 67.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.40 crore in December 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 109.29 crore in December 2021.

Usha Martin
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 833.63 820.22 712.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 833.63 820.22 712.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 436.65 453.15 401.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.25 4.09 6.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.25 17.80 -11.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 91.94 88.83 81.68
Depreciation 17.01 16.77 17.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 146.54 141.33 133.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.99 98.25 82.98
Other Income 4.40 5.61 8.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.39 103.86 91.85
Interest 7.64 7.51 11.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.75 96.35 80.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 106.75 96.35 80.52
Tax 25.57 21.21 16.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.18 75.14 64.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.18 75.14 64.39
Minority Interest -0.13 -0.10 -0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.89 3.84 2.69
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 83.94 78.88 67.04
Equity Share Capital 30.54 30.54 30.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.76 2.59 2.20
Diluted EPS 2.76 2.59 2.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.76 2.59 2.20
Diluted EPS 2.76 2.59 2.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited