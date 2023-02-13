Usha Martin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 833.63 crore, up 17.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 833.63 crore in December 2022 up 17.06% from Rs. 712.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.94 crore in December 2022 up 25.21% from Rs. 67.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.40 crore in December 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 109.29 crore in December 2021.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2021.

Usha Martin shares closed at 189.90 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.74% returns over the last 6 months and 117.90% over the last 12 months.