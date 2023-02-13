English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Usha Martin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 833.63 crore, up 17.06% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 833.63 crore in December 2022 up 17.06% from Rs. 712.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.94 crore in December 2022 up 25.21% from Rs. 67.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.40 crore in December 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 109.29 crore in December 2021.

    Usha Martin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations833.63820.22712.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations833.63820.22712.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials436.65453.15401.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.254.096.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.2517.80-11.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.9488.8381.68
    Depreciation17.0116.7717.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses146.54141.33133.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.9998.2582.98
    Other Income4.405.618.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.39103.8691.85
    Interest7.647.5111.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.7596.3580.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax106.7596.3580.52
    Tax25.5721.2116.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.1875.1464.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.1875.1464.39
    Minority Interest-0.13-0.10-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.893.842.69
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.9478.8867.04
    Equity Share Capital30.5430.5430.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.762.592.20
    Diluted EPS2.762.592.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.762.592.20
    Diluted EPS2.762.592.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited