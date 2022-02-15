Usha Martin Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 712.15 crore, up 29.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 712.15 crore in December 2021 up 29.53% from Rs. 549.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.04 crore in December 2021 up 79.3% from Rs. 37.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.29 crore in December 2021 up 40.46% from Rs. 77.81 crore in December 2020.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2020.

Usha Martin shares closed at 88.75 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.50% returns over the last 6 months and 192.42% over the last 12 months.