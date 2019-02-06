Usha Martin Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 615.41 crore, down 45.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:
Net Sales at Rs 615.41 crore in December 2018 down 45.39% from Rs. 1,126.84 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.64 crore in December 2018 up 31.9% from Rs. 111.07 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.05 crore in December 2018 down 32.73% from Rs. 119.00 crore in December 2017.
Usha Martin shares closed at 31.25 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.02% returns over the last 6 months and 37.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Usha Martin
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|615.41
|630.65
|1,126.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|615.41
|630.65
|1,126.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|369.92
|419.81
|490.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.84
|2.26
|4.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.01
|-21.21
|75.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.16
|72.25
|96.38
|Depreciation
|15.25
|15.39
|74.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|100.90
|102.54
|348.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.33
|39.61
|36.63
|Other Income
|15.47
|14.98
|7.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|64.80
|54.59
|44.54
|Interest
|29.27
|25.42
|154.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|35.53
|29.17
|-110.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|35.53
|29.17
|-110.19
|Tax
|3.24
|0.97
|1.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|32.29
|28.20
|-111.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-68.55
|-4.27
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.26
|23.93
|-111.48
|Minority Interest
|-1.98
|0.47
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.60
|1.34
|0.41
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-75.64
|25.74
|-111.07
|Equity Share Capital
|30.54
|30.54
|30.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|0.84
|-3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|0.84
|-3.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|0.84
|-3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|0.84
|-3.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited