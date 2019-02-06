Usha Martin Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 615.41 crore, down 45.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 615.41 crore in December 2018 down 45.39% from Rs. 1,126.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.64 crore in December 2018 up 31.9% from Rs. 111.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.05 crore in December 2018 down 32.73% from Rs. 119.00 crore in December 2017.

Usha Martin shares closed at 31.25 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.02% returns over the last 6 months and 37.97% over the last 12 months.