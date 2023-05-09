US sales, brand deals to seal the fortune for Dr Reddy's in Q4

Dr Reddy's is poised to reap the benefits of brand sales of Rs 275 crore, which will incrementally boost its headline numbers for Q4.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is scheduled to report its earnings for the fourth quarter on May 10th. According to a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, revenue is expected to come in at Rs 6,090.5 crore, translating to a 12 percent year-on-year increase.

Consolidated net profit for the drugmaker is seen at Rs 1,093.6 crore, a jump of 24 percent from Rs 875 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company is also poised to benefit from brand sales of Rs 275 crore, which will incrementally boost its headline numbers for Q4. During the quarter, Dr Reddy's sold nine dermatology brands to Eris Lifesciences.

Prabhudas Lilladher expects a healthy rise in US sales year-on-year, aided by gRevlimid and other new launches to support the drugmaker's earnings growth for the fourth quarter.

According to BNP Paribas, the domestic formulation may also support, amid expectations of double-digit revenue growth in the segment.

A slew of brokerages, including Axis Securities, ShareKhan, and JM Financial Services, also anticipate Dr Reddy's to be an earnings leader within the entire pharma pack.

"We expect companies like Dr Reddy's Laboratories to surpass the industry growth due to their superior product portfolio and strong product pipeline for the future," Axis Securities stated in its report.

On the operational front, margins may soften sequentially with lowering gRevlimid sales but are still likely to remain firm on a year-on-year basis, led by an improved product mix, as per Philip Capital.

In sync with this view, the EBIDTA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) margin for Q4 is seen at 24.9 percent, showing an expansion of 333 basis points year-on-year but declining 552 bps sequentially.

However, Sharekhan also highlights that increased scrutiny from the US Food and Drug Administration, leading to production delays, and rising guidance around research and development and promotion and marketing costs in the near term, could act as headwinds against a potentially strong operating performance for the drugmaker.

Additionally, Prabhudas Lilladher believes the management's commentary on margins and US sales, excluding the generic Revlimid, will remain key monitorable.

