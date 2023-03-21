US banking crisis may slow down Indian IT growth with sharp drop in tech spend

Indian IT companies are likely to log in slower growth in the first half of 2023 in the wake of the banking crisis in the West and, in turn, a moderate growth for the fiscal year 2024, according to a report of Kotak Institutional Equities.

The report suggests that this could lead to a reduction in discretionary technology spending in the short term. "Spending on cost take-outs will pick up but will yield benefits in 2HFY24 or later... Expect further polarisation of growth between winners and losers in FY2024," it said.

According to the brokerage, discretionary spending cuts may result in a pause or slowdown in the implementation of digital and cloud programmes soon.

"We expected a growth slowdown in FY2024 to play out in the form of a weak March 2023 quarter, followed by a moderate uptick in 1QFY24 and normalisation in 2QFY24. Current woes in the banking sector can impact sequential growth by 1-2 percent in 1QFY24," Kotak said in a note to investors.

Moneycontrol News