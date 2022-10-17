Urja Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.31 crore, up 3159.61% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 9.31 10.23 0.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 9.31 10.23 0.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 13.36 6.14 0.31 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.39 3.07 -0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.23 0.31 0.09 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.42 0.77 0.14 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.68 -0.08 -0.24 Other Income 0.34 0.33 0.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.02 0.26 0.09 Interest 0.03 0.05 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.98 0.21 0.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.98 0.21 0.09 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.98 0.21 0.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.98 0.21 0.09 Equity Share Capital 53.39 55.72 51.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 0.04 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.02 -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 0.04 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.02 -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited