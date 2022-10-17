Urja Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.31 crore, up 3159.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Urja Global are:Net Sales at Rs 9.31 crore in September 2022 up 3159.61% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 up 947.92% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 1044.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.
Urja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.
|Urja Global shares closed at 10.90 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.71% returns over the last 6 months and 41.56% over the last 12 months.
|Urja Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.31
|10.23
|0.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.31
|10.23
|0.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.36
|6.14
|0.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.39
|3.07
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.31
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.77
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|-0.08
|-0.24
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.33
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.02
|0.26
|0.09
|Interest
|0.03
|0.05
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.98
|0.21
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.98
|0.21
|0.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.98
|0.21
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.98
|0.21
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|53.39
|55.72
|51.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.04
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.04
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited