Urja Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.31 crore, up 3159.61% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Urja Global are:Net Sales at Rs 9.31 crore in September 2022 up 3159.61% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 up 947.92% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 1044.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.
Urja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021. Urja Global shares closed at 10.90 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.71% returns over the last 6 months and 41.56% over the last 12 months.
Urja Global
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations9.3110.230.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9.3110.230.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods13.366.140.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.393.07-0.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.230.310.09
Depreciation0.010.010.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.420.770.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.68-0.08-0.24
Other Income0.340.330.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.020.260.09
Interest0.030.05--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.980.210.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.980.210.09
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.980.210.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.980.210.09
Equity Share Capital53.3955.7251.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.020.040.00
Diluted EPS0.02----
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.020.040.00
Diluted EPS0.02----
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 17, 2022 02:00 pm
