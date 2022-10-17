Urja Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.31 crore, up 3159.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.31 crore in September 2022 up 3159.61% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 up 947.92% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 1044.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Urja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.