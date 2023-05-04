Urja Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore, down 66.37% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 10.14 9.51 30.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10.14 9.51 30.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 16.48 4.82 34.16 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.91 3.57 -4.54 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.23 0.21 0.25 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.52 0.65 0.51 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.25 -0.22 Other Income 0.21 0.32 0.41 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.58 0.19 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 0.58 0.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.02 0.58 0.14 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.58 0.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.58 0.14 Equity Share Capital 53.39 53.39 55.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.01 0.00 Diluted EPS -- 0.01 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.01 0.00 Diluted EPS -- 0.01 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited