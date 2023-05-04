Urja Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore, down 66.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Urja Global are:Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore in March 2023 down 66.37% from Rs. 30.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 84.45% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 84.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
Urja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.
|Urja Global shares closed at 7.75 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.18% returns over the last 6 months and -50.16% over the last 12 months.
|Urja Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.14
|9.51
|30.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.14
|9.51
|30.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.48
|4.82
|34.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.91
|3.57
|-4.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.21
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.65
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.25
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.32
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.58
|0.19
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.58
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.58
|0.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|0.58
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|0.58
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|53.39
|53.39
|55.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited