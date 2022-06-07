 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Urja Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.16 crore, down 29.06% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Urja Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.16 crore in March 2022 down 29.06% from Rs. 42.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 73.59% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 64.81% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

Urja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Urja Global shares closed at 13.80 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.19% returns over the last 6 months and 95.74% over the last 12 months.

Urja Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.16 9.30 42.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.16 9.30 42.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.16 9.21 44.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.54 -0.08 -1.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.12 0.16
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.51 0.24 0.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.18 -0.73
Other Income 0.41 0.31 1.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.13 0.54
Interest 0.05 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.14 0.12 0.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.14 0.12 0.54
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 0.12 0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 0.12 0.54
Equity Share Capital 55.72 51.97 51.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #Urja Global
first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.