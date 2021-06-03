Urja Global Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.51 crore, up 57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.51 crore in March 2021 up 57% from Rs. 27.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021 down 37.18% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021 down 37.21% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2020.

Urja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2020.

Urja Global shares closed at 6.80 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.81% returns over the last 6 months and 153.73% over the last 12 months.