Urja Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.08 crore, down 38.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.08 crore in March 2020 down 38.86% from Rs. 44.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2020 up 132.18% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2020 up 132.43% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019.

Urja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2019.

Urja Global shares closed at 4.05 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 131.43% returns over the last 6 months and 88.37% over the last 12 months.