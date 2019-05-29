Urja Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.29 crore, up 14.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.29 crore in March 2019 up 14.1% from Rs. 38.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019 down 18.86% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019 down 19.57% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2018.

Urja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Urja Global shares closed at 2.85 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.49% returns over the last 6 months and -35.23% over the last 12 months.