Urja Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.64 crore, down 5.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.64 crore in June 2023 down 5.76% from Rs. 10.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 192.47% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 up 129.63% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

Urja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Urja Global shares closed at 10.45 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.43% returns over the last 6 months and -19.62% over the last 12 months.