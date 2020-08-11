Urja Global Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore, down 57.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore in June 2020 down 57.91% from Rs. 46.95 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2020 up 27.99% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2020 up 29.27% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2019.

Urja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2019.

Urja Global shares closed at 3.25 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 103.12% returns over the last 6 months and 32.65% over the last 12 months.