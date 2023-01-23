Urja Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore, up 2.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore in December 2022 up 2.25% from Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 380.37% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 353.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Urja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Urja Global shares closed at 9.75 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and -64.29% over the last 12 months.