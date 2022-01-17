Urja Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore, down 72.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore in December 2021 down 72.46% from Rs. 33.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 80.12% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 78.69% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020.

Urja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Urja Global shares closed at 33.40 on January 14, 2022 (NSE)