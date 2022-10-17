Urja Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.37 crore, down 15.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.37 crore in September 2022 down 15.36% from Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 up 373.38% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 77.03% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Urja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Urja Global shares closed at 10.90 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.71% returns over the last 6 months and 41.56% over the last 12 months.