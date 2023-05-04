Urja Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore, down 73.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore in March 2023 down 73.94% from Rs. 40.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 57.59% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 29.11% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

Urja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Urja Global shares closed at 7.75 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.18% returns over the last 6 months and -50.16% over the last 12 months.