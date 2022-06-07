Urja Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.82 crore, down 23.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.82 crore in March 2022 down 23.77% from Rs. 53.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 77.94% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022 down 35.25% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2021.

Urja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

Urja Global shares closed at 13.80 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.19% returns over the last 6 months and 95.74% over the last 12 months.