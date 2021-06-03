Urja Global Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.54 crore, up 77.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.54 crore in March 2021 up 77.46% from Rs. 30.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2021 up 151.01% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2021 up 60.53% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020.

Urja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.

Urja Global shares closed at 6.80 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.81% returns over the last 6 months and 153.73% over the last 12 months.