Urja Global Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.66 crore, up 36.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.66 crore in June 2021 up 36.06% from Rs. 21.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 0.43% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2021 down 5.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

Urja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Urja Global shares closed at 6.80 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 128.96% over the last 12 months.