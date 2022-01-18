Urja Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore, down 35.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore in December 2021 down 35.57% from Rs. 38.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 down 38.03% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021 up 31.65% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2020.

Urja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Urja Global shares closed at 31.75 on January 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 323.33% returns over the last 6 months and 301.90% over the last 12 months.