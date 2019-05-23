Urbaknitt Fabs Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, down 81.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in March 2019 down 81.41% from Rs. 7.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 29.04% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019 down 51.28% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2018.

Urbaknitt Fabs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2018.

Urbaknitt Fabs shares closed at 39.00 on May 10, 2019 (BSE)