Urbaknitt Fabs Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 34.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in June 2019 up 34.25% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 up 201.72% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2018.

Urbaknitt Fabs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2018.

Urbaknitt Fabs shares closed at 35.60 on August 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.11% returns over the last 12 months.