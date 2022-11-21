Upsurge Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.81 crore, down 8.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.81 crore in September 2022 down 8.55% from Rs. 12.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 down 20.61% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2022 down 7.72% from Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2021.

Upsurge Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in September 2021.

Upsurge Invest shares closed at 48.45 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -20.77% over the last 12 months.