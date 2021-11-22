Upsurge Invest Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.91 crore, up 46.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.91 crore in September 2021 up 46.73% from Rs. 8.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021 up 7.33% from Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2021 up 13.74% from Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2020.

Upsurge Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.68 in September 2020.

Upsurge Invest shares closed at 68.65 on November 18, 2021 (BSE)