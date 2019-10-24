Upsurge Invest Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.76 crore, up 50.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.76 crore in September 2019 up 50.02% from Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2019 down 377.21% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2019 down 419.23% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2018.

Upsurge Invest shares closed at 17.10 on October 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.59% returns over the last 6 months and -35.71% over the last 12 months.