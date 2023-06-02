Upsurge Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, down 53.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Upsurge Investment and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in March 2023 down 53.43% from Rs. 9.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2023 down 221.84% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2023 down 219.93% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.
Upsurge Invest shares closed at 35.80 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.63% returns over the last 6 months and -23.59% over the last 12 months.
|Upsurge Investment and Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.42
|6.17
|9.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|-0.03
|0.10
|Total Income From Operations
|4.42
|6.14
|9.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.76
|2.98
|7.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.82
|1.70
|-3.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.20
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.73
|1.96
|2.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.43
|-0.71
|2.85
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.43
|-0.71
|2.85
|Interest
|0.08
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.50
|-0.75
|2.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.50
|-0.75
|2.83
|Tax
|-0.70
|0.12
|0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.80
|-0.87
|2.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.80
|-0.87
|2.30
|Equity Share Capital
|15.15
|15.15
|15.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|-0.57
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|-0.57
|1.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|-0.57
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|-0.57
|1.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited