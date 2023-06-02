Upsurge Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, down 53.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in March 2023 down 53.43% from Rs. 9.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2023 down 221.84% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2023 down 219.93% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.

Upsurge Invest shares closed at 35.80 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.63% returns over the last 6 months and -23.59% over the last 12 months.