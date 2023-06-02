English
    Upsurge Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, down 53.43% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Upsurge Investment and Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in March 2023 down 53.43% from Rs. 9.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2023 down 221.84% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2023 down 219.93% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.

    Upsurge Invest shares closed at 35.80 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.63% returns over the last 6 months and -23.59% over the last 12 months.

    Upsurge Investment and Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.426.179.40
    Other Operating Income---0.030.10
    Total Income From Operations4.426.149.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.762.987.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.821.70-3.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.200.21
    Depreciation0.000.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.731.962.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.43-0.712.85
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.43-0.712.85
    Interest0.080.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.50-0.752.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.50-0.752.83
    Tax-0.700.120.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.80-0.872.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.80-0.872.30
    Equity Share Capital15.1515.1515.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.85-0.571.52
    Diluted EPS-1.85-0.571.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.85-0.571.52
    Diluted EPS-1.85-0.571.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 2, 2023 11:00 am