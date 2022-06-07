Upsurge Invest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.50 crore, up 69.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.50 crore in March 2022 up 69.18% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022 up 3.84% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022 up 21.7% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2021.

Upsurge Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2021.

Upsurge Invest shares closed at 46.40 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.71% returns over the last 6 months and 37.08% over the last 12 months.