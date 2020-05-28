Upsurge Invest Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore, down 20.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore in March 2020 down 20.32% from Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2020 down 1748.07% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2020 down 1314.63% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.

Upsurge Invest shares closed at 9.53 on May 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.91% returns over the last 6 months and -28.35% over the last 12 months.