Upsurge Invest Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore, down 20.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Upsurge Investment and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore in March 2020 down 20.32% from Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2020 down 1748.07% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2020 down 1314.63% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.
Upsurge Invest shares closed at 9.53 on May 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.91% returns over the last 6 months and -28.35% over the last 12 months.
|Upsurge Investment and Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.18
|7.52
|4.92
|Other Operating Income
|-0.26
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.92
|7.52
|4.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.57
|7.79
|4.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.06
|-1.65
|0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.12
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.18
|0.14
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.98
|1.12
|0.39
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.98
|1.12
|0.40
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.99
|1.11
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.99
|1.11
|0.36
|Tax
|-0.30
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.70
|1.07
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.70
|1.07
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|15.15
|15.15
|15.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.10
|0.70
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-3.10
|0.70
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.10
|0.70
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-3.10
|0.70
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 11:26 am