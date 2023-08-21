Upsurge Invest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.00 crore, down 2.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.00 crore in June 2023 down 2.94% from Rs. 11.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2023 up 70.77% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2023 up 53.06% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2022.

Upsurge Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.

Upsurge Invest shares closed at 38.80 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.55% returns over the last 6 months and -22.17% over the last 12 months.