Upsurge Invest Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.33 crore, up 55.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.33 crore in June 2022 up 55.61% from Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022 down 6.54% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2022 down 3.92% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2021.

Upsurge Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2021.

Upsurge Invest shares closed at 43.95 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.61% returns over the last 6 months and 19.11% over the last 12 months.