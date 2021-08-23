Upsurge Invest Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 47.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in June 2021 up 47.47% from Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2021 up 32.34% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2021 up 53.61% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2020.

Upsurge Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2020.

Upsurge Invest shares closed at 33.00 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.00% returns over the last 6 months and 213.99% over the last 12 months.