Upsurge Invest Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore, up 8.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore in June 2019 up 8.97% from Rs. 6.44 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2019 up 313.65% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2019 up 235.14% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2018.

Upsurge Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2018.

Upsurge Invest shares closed at 12.20 on July 16, 2019 (BSE)