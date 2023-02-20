 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Upsurge Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 27.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Upsurge Investment and Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in December 2022 down 27.48% from Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 140.11% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 128% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021. Upsurge Invest shares closed at 40.65 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.46% returns over the last 6 months and -21.14% over the last 12 months.
Upsurge Investment and Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.1711.918.16
Other Operating Income-0.03-0.100.31
Total Income From Operations6.1411.818.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods2.9810.255.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.70-1.650.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.200.160.14
Depreciation0.010.010.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.960.300.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.712.742.50
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.712.742.50
Interest0.040.020.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.752.722.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.752.722.44
Tax0.120.550.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.872.172.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.872.172.17
Equity Share Capital15.1515.1515.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.571.431.43
Diluted EPS-0.571.431.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.571.431.43
Diluted EPS-0.571.431.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Upsurge Invest #Upsurge Investment and Finance
first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:44 pm