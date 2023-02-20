Upsurge Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 27.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Upsurge Investment and Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in December 2022 down 27.48% from Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 140.11% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 128% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021.
|Upsurge Invest shares closed at 40.65 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.46% returns over the last 6 months and -21.14% over the last 12 months.
|Upsurge Investment and Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.17
|11.91
|8.16
|Other Operating Income
|-0.03
|-0.10
|0.31
|Total Income From Operations
|6.14
|11.81
|8.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.98
|10.25
|5.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.70
|-1.65
|0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.16
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.96
|0.30
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|2.74
|2.50
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|2.74
|2.50
|Interest
|0.04
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.75
|2.72
|2.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.75
|2.72
|2.44
|Tax
|0.12
|0.55
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.87
|2.17
|2.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.87
|2.17
|2.17
|Equity Share Capital
|15.15
|15.15
|15.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|1.43
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|1.43
|1.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|1.43
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|1.43
|1.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited