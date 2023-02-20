Upsurge Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 27.48% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.17 11.91 8.16 Other Operating Income -0.03 -0.10 0.31 Total Income From Operations 6.14 11.81 8.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 2.98 10.25 5.33 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.70 -1.65 0.37 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.20 0.16 0.14 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.96 0.30 0.11 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 2.74 2.50 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 2.74 2.50 Interest 0.04 0.02 0.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.75 2.72 2.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.75 2.72 2.44 Tax 0.12 0.55 0.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.87 2.17 2.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.87 2.17 2.17 Equity Share Capital 15.15 15.15 15.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.57 1.43 1.43 Diluted EPS -0.57 1.43 1.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.57 1.43 1.43 Diluted EPS -0.57 1.43 1.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited