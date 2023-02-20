English
    Upsurge Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 27.48% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Upsurge Investment and Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in December 2022 down 27.48% from Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 140.11% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 128% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021.Upsurge Invest shares closed at 40.65 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.46% returns over the last 6 months and -21.14% over the last 12 months.
    Upsurge Investment and Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.1711.918.16
    Other Operating Income-0.03-0.100.31
    Total Income From Operations6.1411.818.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.9810.255.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.70-1.650.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.160.14
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.960.300.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.712.742.50
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.712.742.50
    Interest0.040.020.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.752.722.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.752.722.44
    Tax0.120.550.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.872.172.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.872.172.17
    Equity Share Capital15.1515.1515.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.571.431.43
    Diluted EPS-0.571.431.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.571.431.43
    Diluted EPS-0.571.431.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:44 pm