Upsurge Invest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.94 crore, up 18.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.94 crore in December 2020 up 18.82% from Rs. 7.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2020 up 153.48% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2020 up 169.91% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2019.

Upsurge Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2019.

Upsurge Invest shares closed at 25.70 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 150.00% returns over the last 6 months and 90.37% over the last 12 months.