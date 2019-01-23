Upsurge Invest Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore, down 14.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore in December 2018 down 14.5% from Rs. 11.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 93.26% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 87.77% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2017.

Upsurge Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2017.

Upsurge Invest shares closed at 17.65 on January 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -49.57% returns over the last 6 months and -78.86% over the last 12 months.