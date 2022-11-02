 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,543.00 crore, up 33.95% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,543.00 crore in September 2022 up 33.95% from Rs. 4,138.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 336.00 crore in September 2022 up 130.14% from Rs. 146.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 786.00 crore in September 2022 up 48.86% from Rs. 528.00 crore in September 2021.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2021.

UPL shares closed at 717.00 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.64% returns over the last 6 months and -0.42% over the last 12 months.

UPL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,543.00 5,007.00 4,138.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,543.00 5,007.00 4,138.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,312.00 2,625.00 2,310.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 456.00 532.00 501.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -260.00 -540.00 -259.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 209.00 245.00 201.00
Depreciation 273.00 268.00 257.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 2.00 11.00 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,108.00 1,238.00 889.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 443.00 628.00 239.00
Other Income 70.00 26.00 32.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 513.00 654.00 271.00
Interest 131.00 99.00 91.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 382.00 555.00 180.00
Exceptional Items -- -12.00 --
P/L Before Tax 382.00 543.00 180.00
Tax 46.00 64.00 34.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 336.00 479.00 146.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 336.00 479.00 146.00
Equity Share Capital 150.00 150.00 153.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 6.33 1.91
Diluted EPS 4.48 6.33 1.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 6.33 1.91
Diluted EPS 4.48 6.33 1.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm
