    UPL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,543.00 crore, up 33.95% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UPL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,543.00 crore in September 2022 up 33.95% from Rs. 4,138.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 336.00 crore in September 2022 up 130.14% from Rs. 146.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 786.00 crore in September 2022 up 48.86% from Rs. 528.00 crore in September 2021.

    UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2021.

    UPL shares closed at 717.00 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.64% returns over the last 6 months and -0.42% over the last 12 months.

    UPL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,543.005,007.004,138.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,543.005,007.004,138.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,312.002,625.002,310.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods456.00532.00501.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-260.00-540.00-259.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost209.00245.00201.00
    Depreciation273.00268.00257.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies2.0011.00--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,108.001,238.00889.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax443.00628.00239.00
    Other Income70.0026.0032.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax513.00654.00271.00
    Interest131.0099.0091.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax382.00555.00180.00
    Exceptional Items---12.00--
    P/L Before Tax382.00543.00180.00
    Tax46.0064.0034.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities336.00479.00146.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period336.00479.00146.00
    Equity Share Capital150.00150.00153.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.486.331.91
    Diluted EPS4.486.331.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.486.331.91
    Diluted EPS4.486.331.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 2, 2022