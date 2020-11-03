UPL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,162.00 crore, up 14.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,162.00 crore in September 2020 up 14.11% from Rs. 2,771.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.00 crore in September 2020 down 75.76% from Rs. 429.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 489.00 crore in September 2020 down 40.87% from Rs. 827.00 crore in September 2019.

UPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.62 in September 2019.

UPL shares closed at 445.35 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -25.06% over the last 12 months.