App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:35 PM IST

UPL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,275.00 crore, up 15.42% Q-o-Q

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,275.00 crore in September 2018 up 15.42% from Rs. 1,971.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 348.00 crore in September 2018 down 20% from Rs. 435.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 689.00 crore in September 2018 down 3.64% from Rs. 715.00 crore in September 2017.

UPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.83 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.57 in September 2017.

UPL shares closed at 599.45 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.42% returns over the last 6 months and -24.94% over the last 12 months.

UPL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,275.00 2,305.00 1,971.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,275.00 2,305.00 1,971.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,223.00 1,167.00 927.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 125.00 148.00 21.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.00 -29.00 127.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 136.00 136.00 125.00
Depreciation 176.00 174.00 165.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 565.00 530.00 436.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.00 179.00 170.00
Other Income 433.00 74.00 380.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 513.00 253.00 550.00
Interest 68.00 66.00 31.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 445.00 187.00 519.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 445.00 187.00 519.00
Tax 97.00 54.00 84.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 348.00 133.00 435.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 348.00 133.00 435.00
Equity Share Capital 102.00 102.00 102.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 2.61 8.57
Diluted EPS 6.83 2.61 8.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 2.61 8.57
Diluted EPS 6.83 2.61 8.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 02:46 pm

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #UPL

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.