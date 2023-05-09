UPL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,581.00 crore, down 17.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UPL are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,581.00 crore in March 2023 down 17.22% from Rs. 4,326.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 163.00 crore in March 2023 down 123.19% from Rs. 703.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.00 crore in March 2023 down 78.13% from Rs. 1,047.00 crore in March 2022.
UPL shares closed at 715.40 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.07% returns over the last 6 months and -8.00% over the last 12 months.
|UPL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,581.00
|4,652.00
|4,326.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,581.00
|4,652.00
|4,326.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,401.00
|2,370.00
|2,125.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|858.00
|201.00
|476.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-672.00
|356.00
|57.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|138.00
|236.00
|204.00
|Depreciation
|165.00
|245.00
|275.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-5.00
|--
|-15.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|653.00
|1,025.00
|1,013.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.00
|219.00
|191.00
|Other Income
|21.00
|345.00
|581.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|64.00
|564.00
|772.00
|Interest
|120.00
|149.00
|98.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-56.00
|415.00
|674.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-56.00
|415.00
|674.00
|Tax
|107.00
|92.00
|-29.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-163.00
|323.00
|703.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-163.00
|323.00
|703.00
|Equity Share Capital
|150.00
|150.00
|153.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|4.30
|9.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.17
|4.30
|9.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|4.30
|9.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.17
|4.30
|9.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited