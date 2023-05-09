English
    UPL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,581.00 crore, down 17.22% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UPL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,581.00 crore in March 2023 down 17.22% from Rs. 4,326.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 163.00 crore in March 2023 down 123.19% from Rs. 703.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.00 crore in March 2023 down 78.13% from Rs. 1,047.00 crore in March 2022.

    UPL shares closed at 715.40 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.07% returns over the last 6 months and -8.00% over the last 12 months.

    UPL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,581.004,652.004,326.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,581.004,652.004,326.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,401.002,370.002,125.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods858.00201.00476.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-672.00356.0057.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost138.00236.00204.00
    Depreciation165.00245.00275.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-5.00---15.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses653.001,025.001,013.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.00219.00191.00
    Other Income21.00345.00581.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.00564.00772.00
    Interest120.00149.0098.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-56.00415.00674.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-56.00415.00674.00
    Tax107.0092.00-29.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-163.00323.00703.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-163.00323.00703.00
    Equity Share Capital150.00150.00153.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.174.309.20
    Diluted EPS-2.174.309.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.174.309.20
    Diluted EPS-2.174.309.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm