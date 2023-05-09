UPL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,581.00 crore, down 17.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,581.00 crore in March 2023 down 17.22% from Rs. 4,326.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 163.00 crore in March 2023 down 123.19% from Rs. 703.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.00 crore in March 2023 down 78.13% from Rs. 1,047.00 crore in March 2022.

UPL shares closed at 715.40 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.07% returns over the last 6 months and -8.00% over the last 12 months.