UPL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,326.00 crore, up 65.68% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,326.00 crore in March 2022 up 65.68% from Rs. 2,611.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 703.00 crore in March 2022 up 632.58% from Rs. 132.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,047.00 crore in March 2022 up 534.55% from Rs. 165.00 crore in March 2021.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2021.

UPL shares closed at 786.85 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,326.00 4,025.00 2,611.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,326.00 4,025.00 2,611.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,125.00 2,353.00 1,338.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 476.00 310.00 196.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 57.00 -193.00 77.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 204.00 171.00 176.00
Depreciation 275.00 259.00 261.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -15.00 -- -17.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,013.00 959.00 695.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 191.00 166.00 -115.00
Other Income 581.00 6.00 19.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 772.00 172.00 -96.00
Interest 98.00 95.00 73.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 674.00 77.00 -169.00
Exceptional Items -- -6.00 -15.00
P/L Before Tax 674.00 71.00 -184.00
Tax -29.00 14.00 -52.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 703.00 57.00 -132.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 703.00 57.00 -132.00
Equity Share Capital 153.00 153.00 153.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.20 0.75 -1.73
Diluted EPS 9.20 0.75 -1.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.20 0.75 -1.73
Diluted EPS 9.20 0.75 -1.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #UPL
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
