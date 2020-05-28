UPL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,031.00 crore, up 8.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,031.00 crore in March 2020 up 8.96% from Rs. 1,864.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 126.00 crore in March 2020 down 46.51% from Rs. 86.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.00 crore in March 2020 up 37.5% from Rs. 88.00 crore in March 2019.

UPL shares closed at 387.80 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.73% returns over the last 6 months and -43.22% over the last 12 months.