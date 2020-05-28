UPL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,031.00 crore, up 8.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UPL are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,031.00 crore in March 2020 up 8.96% from Rs. 1,864.00 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 126.00 crore in March 2020 down 46.51% from Rs. 86.00 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.00 crore in March 2020 up 37.5% from Rs. 88.00 crore in March 2019.
UPL shares closed at 387.80 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.73% returns over the last 6 months and -43.22% over the last 12 months.
|UPL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,031.00
|2,502.00
|1,864.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,031.00
|2,502.00
|1,864.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|843.00
|1,307.00
|1,066.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|146.00
|20.00
|114.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|219.00
|-32.00
|8.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|167.00
|159.00
|132.00
|Depreciation
|240.00
|228.00
|193.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|527.00
|570.00
|494.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-111.00
|250.00
|-143.00
|Other Income
|-8.00
|2.00
|38.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-119.00
|252.00
|-105.00
|Interest
|72.00
|64.00
|50.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-191.00
|188.00
|-155.00
|Exceptional Items
|-10.00
|--
|-4.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-201.00
|188.00
|-159.00
|Tax
|-75.00
|43.00
|-73.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-126.00
|145.00
|-86.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-126.00
|145.00
|-86.00
|Equity Share Capital
|153.00
|153.00
|102.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.65
|1.89
|-1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.65
|1.89
|-1.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.65
|1.89
|-1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.65
|1.89
|-1.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 09:55 am