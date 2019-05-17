UPL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,864.00 crore, up 13.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UPL are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,864.00 crore in March 2019 up 13.94% from Rs. 1,636.00 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.00 crore in March 2019 up 19.63% from Rs. 107.00 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.00 crore in March 2019 down 34.33% from Rs. 134.00 crore in March 2018.
UPL shares closed at 970.85 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.78% returns over the last 6 months and 33.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|UPL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,864.00
|2,216.00
|1,636.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,864.00
|2,216.00
|1,636.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,066.00
|1,285.00
|806.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|114.00
|134.00
|123.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.00
|-109.00
|-6.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|132.00
|147.00
|122.00
|Depreciation
|193.00
|181.00
|172.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|494.00
|579.00
|471.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-143.00
|-1.00
|-52.00
|Other Income
|38.00
|15.00
|14.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-105.00
|14.00
|-38.00
|Interest
|50.00
|1.00
|50.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-155.00
|13.00
|-88.00
|Exceptional Items
|-4.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-159.00
|13.00
|-88.00
|Tax
|-73.00
|3.00
|19.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-86.00
|10.00
|-107.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-86.00
|10.00
|-107.00
|Equity Share Capital
|102.00
|102.00
|102.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|0.19
|-2.11
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|0.19
|-2.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|0.19
|-2.11
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|0.19
|-2.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited