UPL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,864.00 crore, up 13.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,864.00 crore in March 2019 up 13.94% from Rs. 1,636.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.00 crore in March 2019 up 19.63% from Rs. 107.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.00 crore in March 2019 down 34.33% from Rs. 134.00 crore in March 2018.

UPL shares closed at 970.85 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.78% returns over the last 6 months and 33.75% over the last 12 months.