UPL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,594.00 crore, down 28.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,594.00 crore in June 2023 down 28.22% from Rs. 5,007.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 267.00 crore in June 2023 down 44.26% from Rs. 479.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 570.00 crore in June 2023 down 38.18% from Rs. 922.00 crore in June 2022.

UPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.33 in June 2022.

UPL shares closed at 624.70 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.50% returns over the last 6 months and -18.59% over the last 12 months.