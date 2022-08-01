 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UPL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,007.00 crore, up 26.44% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,007.00 crore in June 2022 up 26.44% from Rs. 3,960.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 479.00 crore in June 2022 up 77.41% from Rs. 270.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 922.00 crore in June 2022 up 35.19% from Rs. 682.00 crore in June 2021.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in June 2021.

UPL shares closed at 741.10 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.

UPL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,007.00 4,326.00 3,960.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,007.00 4,326.00 3,960.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,625.00 2,125.00 1,902.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 532.00 476.00 583.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -540.00 57.00 -283.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 245.00 204.00 191.00
Depreciation 268.00 275.00 253.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 11.00 -15.00 9.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,238.00 1,013.00 888.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 628.00 191.00 417.00
Other Income 26.00 581.00 12.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 654.00 772.00 429.00
Interest 99.00 98.00 93.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 555.00 674.00 336.00
Exceptional Items -12.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 543.00 674.00 336.00
Tax 64.00 -29.00 66.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 479.00 703.00 270.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 479.00 703.00 270.00
Equity Share Capital 150.00 153.00 153.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.33 9.20 3.53
Diluted EPS 6.33 9.20 3.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.33 9.20 3.53
Diluted EPS 6.33 9.20 3.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #UPL
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.