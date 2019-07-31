UPL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,337.00 crore, up 1.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,337.00 crore in June 2019 up 1.39% from Rs. 2,305.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2019 down 90.23% from Rs. 133.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.00 crore in June 2019 down 33.72% from Rs. 427.00 crore in June 2018.

UPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.61 in June 2018.

UPL shares closed at 573.70 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.14% returns over the last 6 months and 33.92% over the last 12 months.